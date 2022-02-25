YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philomena McCaffrey, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Philomena was born May 23, 1929 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Joseph G. and Susanna Mizak Klamar.

She was a 1947 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She was a member of St. Matthias Church, where she was involved in the Sacred Heart & Rosary Society, the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild and the choir. She was also a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association Branch #161.

Philomena loved to crochet and go on rides with her friends or family.

Philomena leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Patrick J. (Beverly) McCaffrey of Sarver, Pennsylvania, her two grandsons, Patrick Jr. and Sean, her great grandsons, Jack Ryan Peter, Patrick and Ethan and her great-granddaughter, Sophia.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence, whom she married July 11, 1951 and who passed away April 11, 2007, a son, Paul A., a grandson, Ryan J., her sister, Helen Novotny and her brother, Joseph Klamar.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. John Jerek. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Philomena McCaffrey, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.