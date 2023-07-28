CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip Ray Sammons, 60, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Phillip was born January 4, 1963, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Leland Sammons and Dusty King.

He graduated from Oneida High School in Oneida, Tennessee in 1981.

He went on to serve in the U.S. Army.

Phillip and his family have been residents of the Campbell area the last 13 years.

Phillip worked as a corrections officer and clerk at NEOCC (Northeastern Ohio Correctional Center) and retired in 2022.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Castle and was an ordained Elder in the Church.

Phillip enjoyed camping, music, painting and acting in Indie movies. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family.

Phillip will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Keilani (Patterson) Sammons; his children, Bella Sammons of Greenville, North Carolina and Shane Patterson of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; mother, Dusty Dunnigan; mother-in-law, L. Kathleen Patterson; several brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and father-in-law, Thomas Carl Patterson.

Per Phillips request, services will not be held.

The Sammons family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 30 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.