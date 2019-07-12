Phillip George Tunanidas, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services will be held at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell for Phillip George Tunanidas, 68, who went home to Our Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Erie, Pennsylvania.



Phillip was born in Olympia, Greece on January 2, 1951 and was

the adopted son of George Peter and Zenovia Balale Tunanidas.



He was a 1971 graduate of The Rayen School and had attended

Youngstown State University.

He was employed at Kroger Company in Sharon, Pennsylvania and worked his later years in Erie, Pennsylvania.



During his free time, Phillip was adept at repairing things around

the family home and gardening. He was an avid Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers fan and enjoyed watching and occasionally attending their home games throughout his life. His passion was listening to games on the radio and making predictions which teams would go to championship games.



Phillip was a former member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

Youngstown, Ohio where he served as an altar boy.



Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, George and Zenovia.

Phillip leaves to cherish his memories, his sisters, Irene Tunanidas of Poland and Dr. Amelia (Rev. Deacon John) Tunanidas Pantelis of St. Petersburg, Florida; nephew, George C. (Dr. Katie) Neuendorf; nieces, Stephanie N. Neuendorf and Cynthia L. (Andrew) Walker and five great- nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made in Phillip’s memory to The George and Zenovia Tunanidas Scholarship Fund at The Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.



The family wishes to thank Wasko Funeral Home for their assistance and arrangements.

Phillip will be laid to rest beside his parents at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Campbell.

