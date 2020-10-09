Peter S. Psaras, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, Ohio, at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Steve Denas officiating, for Peter S. Psaras, 59, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home.

Pete was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 25, 1961. He was the youngest of four children, to parents Skevos Psaras and Nomiki (Loukakis) Psaras. The family immigrated to America from Kalymnos, Greece in 1960. Peter was the only child born in America and was raised in the city of Campbell.

He was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1980 where he fell in love with the sport of football. Pete loved the Detroit Lions football team and he passed on that love to his nephews who take pride in being Detroit Lions fans.

Pete was a bridge painter by trade and worked for Corcon Industrial Painting Company for 17 years of his life.

He loved spending time with all his nephews, telling them awesome stories that they will cherish forever. We like to remember Pete with a smile on his face, dancing to MOTOWN tunes and making everybody laugh. He was the type of man that left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Skevos and Nomiki Psaras and his loving sister, Sylvia Mastronikolas of Campbell.

He leaves to cherish his memory his fiancé, Barbara Hasapes, of 15 years; his brother, Tom S.(Irene) Psaras of Campbell and his sister Mary Kiousis of Tarpon Springs, Florida; his brother-in-law, Nikolas Mastronikolas of Campbell; his three nieces, Joanna Sarianopoulos of Campbell, Irene (Lee) Barlas and Koula (Angelo) Kotzamanis of Tarpon Springs, Florida; nephews, Skevos T. Psaras of Virginia, George T. (Lauren) Psaras of Columbus, Peter (Cassie) Psaras of Cleveland, Skevos N. (Amanda) Mastronikolas, John N. Mastronikolas and Alexi Psaras of Campbell; along with 17 great-nieces and nephews, with one more on the way!

Pete made friends easily and loved them all, especially Michael and Louie Tsangaris, whom he considered brothers.

The Psaras family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, October 12, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow officiated by Fr. Steve Denas at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored and all guests must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors that are not staying for the funeral service exit the church after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger.

