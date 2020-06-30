Peter “Paul” Butchko, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Peter “Paul” Butchko, 84, who passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 after a brief illness.

Peter “Paul” was born January 31, 1936 in Campbell, the son of Peter and Ann (Sharshan) Butchko.

Paul was a 1954 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School where he was a valuable member of the Red Devil football team throughout his high school years. A varsity player on the field, Paul excelled in multiple positions but it was his prowess at fullback that led to his securing a coveted spot on the prestigious All Steel Valley Team.

After graduation Paul attended Youngstown State University and then served as a 1st class airman in the Air Force Reserves from 1959-1964.

In August, 1962, Paul became a cadet for the Campbell Police Department. During this tenure with the department, he received the rank of sergeant in 1967. In 1977, Paul became a temporary lieutenant on the force. He retired in 1985 as a sergeant.

On June 8, 1958, Paul married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Eleptheria “Lefty” Arfaras, with whom he enjoyed 61 blissful years of marriage until her passing on March 16, 2018. Their unconditional love story is an inspiration to all. Paul’s heart was broken the day his beloved Lefty passed and his life without her was never the same.

Paul was an active member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, Ohio; the Symian Society; AHEPA Chapter #89 and a member of St John’s Greek Orthodox Seniors in Boardman, Ohio.

Additionally, Paul truly enjoyed attending sporting events and playing golf. Paul and Lefty were lovingly known for gifting their trademark $2 bill to the children of their family and friends. To this day, you will hear those recipients state, “ I saved all those $2 bills!” Paul thoroughly enjoyed participating in the lives of his family and friends but most of all, he loved traveling the world with his treasured Lefty.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Eleptheria “Lefty”; his parents; brother, Thomas and his sister-in-law, Jenny; his sister, Dorothy and his brother-in-law, Joseph Copp; his sister, Florence and his brother-in-law, Adam Ziobert; his sister, Mary and his brother-in-law, Edward Sudol and his sister, Theresa and his brother-in-law, William Rich. He is also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, William (Bill) Arfaras and Cleo Zambetis and sister-in-law, Irene Nichols.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister-in-law, Faye (Arfaras) Zambetis of Canfield; a sister-in-law, Fay (Mastorides) Arfaras of Poland; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews and several Godchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 12th Street, PO Box 607, Campbell, OH 44405, in Paul’s name.

Due to the current COVID-19 public health emergency, the funeral services were private and closed to the public.

The Butchko family has entrusted Paul’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 1, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.