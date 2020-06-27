Peter Hrelec, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Hrelec passed away at Vibra Hospital on his 92 birthday, Friday, June 26.

Peter was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania to his parents, Nicholas and Anna Spivak Hrelec.

Peter grew up in New Springfield and later moved to Campbell to make a home with his wife, Dorothy Raseta Hrelec. They were united in marriage at the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church on June 27, 1948.

Peter was a generous man, always giving his time and talents to his family, his community, friends and his church. If anyone needed a handyman, a plumber, or an electrician, he was the first one to get the call.

Peter was also known to many others as the “candy man”. Whenever he went to the doctor’s office, the bank, or the store, he would always treat someone to a bag of chocolates.

He was very concerned about the environment. Peter would collect cans to recycle, and routinely take walks each morning in Roosevelt Park, where he would pick up litter and trash. He voluntarily plowed walkways in the park for others during inclement weather. It was not unusual to find him at a city hall meeting, voicing his concerns over matters in his city.

Peter was a devoted Christian who loved his church. He worked tirelessly there shoveling sidewalks, trimming branches, mowing the lawn, and countless other chores. He was the co-chairman of the church fish fry, served as the treasurer for six years and continued to be a worker until he became ill. He held many positions in the church including, serving as vice president, board member and bar chairman for Serbian Day. He received the prestigious honor “A Gramatta,” an Episcopal Citation granted by His Grace Bishop Mitrophan.

Peter was a member of the Eastern Orthodox Men’s Society. He served as president for three years. He was a founder of the Avala Tamburitzans, along with his wife and served as president for several years.

Peter and his wife began a kolo group in their home for 10 years and routinely took the group to perform at various events in the area. In addition, Peter was a volunteer fireman for 45 years in the city of Campbell, a volunteer for the American Red Cross working the fair and events in the area, as well as, teaching First Aid classes. He was an EMT and a First Aid volunteer. He received his GED at the age of 60. Most importantly, he was so proud to serve as a marine in WWII and the Korean War.

He worked at Fifficks Gas Station for many years. He was a warranty claims administrator and a parts counter salesman at Donnell Ford, T-Roy Gordons,and Stadium Lincoln-Mercury. He also was a Pinkerton Guard and provided first aid care at Valley Mold and Iron.

Peter leaves many loved ones who cherish his memory, his children, Ruby (Ken)Peltz and Nick (Marian) Hrelec of Campbell and Carolyn Antalocy, Tammy(Matt) Sensibaugh and Peter (Tracey)Hrelec, Jr. all of Columbus; 12 grandchildren, Ken (Kathy) Peltz and David Gary Antalocy, Brian and Adam (Dani), Dr. Candace Hrelec (Jared) Borg, Heather (Jim) Bigley and Nick (Deanna) Hrelec, Jr., Kristina and Jimmy Sensibaugh and Sean and Pete Hrelec; seven great-grandchildren, Joseph Peltz, Ellie, Leo, Evanna and Colton Antalocy, Adriana and Peyton Hrelec; several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his companion of several years, Regina Weiss.

Preceding him in death was his loving wife, Dorothy; his parents and in-laws; his son-in-law, Gary Antalocy; a grandchild, Keith Antalocy; his brother, Steve Hrelec; sisters, Katherine Mihin, Ann Zitkovic and Mary Zaluski.

The family would like to thank Dr. Frangopoulos, Dr. Krishnan, Dr. Tanesha and Vibra Hospital for the excellent care of their father.

Calling hours will be at Wasko Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the 6 foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Hrelec Family.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 29, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.