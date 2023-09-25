CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter E. Patellis, Sr., 83, passed away Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Continuing Healthcare of Niles, with his family by his side.

Pete was born in Campbell to parents, Sylvia Kouronnis and Economos Patellis on October 18, 1939.

He attended Campbell Schools and went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy and served from 1956-1959.

Following his discharge from the Navy, he held a variety of jobs until joining the Campbell Police Department. Pete spent 25 years with the police department retiring as a lieutenant.

Pete also worked many Campbell sporting events and Bingo nights at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church for a number of years.

During his retirement he enjoyed traveling to casinos in Atlantic City and Detroit, spending time with friends at the coffee house and attending his grandchildren’s athletic events.

He leaves his sons, Peter, Jr. (Salena) and Anthony (Kristen) and his grandchildren AJ, Michael, Logan and Lia. He also leaves his sister, Thelma Capuzello, as well as nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

Preceding Peter in death are his siblings, Stacia Allinos and Michael Patellis.

The Patellis family would like to thank the staffs at The Greenbriar, Continuing Healthcare of Niles and Buckeye Hospice for their care and compassion over the last three years.

The Patellis family has entrusted Peter’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, September 27, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services, officiated by Fr. Constantine Valantasis, will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Peter E. Patellis, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.