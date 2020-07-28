Pearl Marlos, Campbell, Ohio

Wasko Funeral Home

July 25, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Pearl Marlos, Campbell, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Marlos, 90, died peacefully at 2:07 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, holding the hand of her only child, Daniel Marlos, in the presence of her cousin, Marilyn Berchik.

“Tootsie” Nanowski lived her entire life in Campbell, Ohio, in the house built by her parents.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pearl Marlos, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 29, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com