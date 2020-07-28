Pearl Marlos, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Marlos, 90, died peacefully at 2:07 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, holding the hand of her only child, Daniel Marlos, in the presence of her cousin, Marilyn Berchik.

“Tootsie” Nanowski lived her entire life in Campbell, Ohio, in the house built by her parents.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pearl Marlos, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 29, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: