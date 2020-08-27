Pauline Onyszczak, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Fr. Lubomyr Zhybak officiating, for Pauline Onyszczak, 94, who passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Saint John XXIII Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with her family by her side.

Pauline was born September 27, 1925, in Campbell, the daughter of Naume Evanoff and Mary Ondrej.

She was a 1944 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School

Pauline was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Pauline was loved by her family, nieces, nephews and many friends. She was kind, loving and a generous lady who made the best kolachi and Easter paskas. She loved to entertain family and friends in her home and no one ever left hungry because she was a fantastic cook and excellent baker.

Her husband, Mike Onyszczak, whom she married October 11, 1947, passed away December 28, 2013.

Pauline will be deeply missed by her daughter, Paulette Onestak; her son, David (Judy) Onestak; grandchildren, Gregory Armbruster, Lauren Onestak Lacy and Brandon Onestak and her sister, Mary Fredericks.

Besides her parents and her husband, Mike; she was preceded in death by her sister, Florence Gozur; her brother, Milan Evanoff and her very best friend, Joyce Onestak.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pauline’s name to Sharon Regional Hospital, 1955 Shenango Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148; Saint John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148 or your local food bank.

The Onyszczak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pauline Onyszczak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 28, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: