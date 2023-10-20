NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula M. Angelo, 68, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 14, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She was born June 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio to Paul and Mary Drahuschak. She grew up on the south side Youngstown, Ohio (Lansingville area).

Paula attended Woodrow Wilson High School and then later went to Youngstown State University where she received her B.S. in Education.

During her teaching career, which spanned over 40 years, Paula touched the hearts and lives of many people, in many schools. The majority of Paula’s career was spent at Byzantine Catholic Central School as a first-grade teacher. Paula also enjoyed working as a reading tutor at Paul C. Bunn Elementary and most recently, at Struthers Elementary School.

Paula had a bright, beautiful smile that lit up the room. She had a kind, compassionate soul with patience that could not be matched. Paula always encouraged those around her to see the positive and goodness in all things and people. She loved to laugh, spend time reading for hours, and could nurse any plant back to health and make it flourish. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother.

She will be deeply missed by her two children, Gary S. Angelo of New Middletown and Arica (Tyler) Hardgrove of Twinsburg; her brother, John Drahuschak of Adrian, Michigan; former husband, Gary (Rhonda) Angelo of Struthers; as well as many nephews and nieces, along with other loving extended relatives.

Family was so important to her, and Paula will be reunited in Heaven with her parents and grandparents.

A private service was held at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church where Paula was a dedicated lifelong parishioner.

Paula’s family would like to express gratitude to the caregivers at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Lifebanc for their compassion and kindness. Her last act of selflessness was giving life to others by being an organ donor.

In spirit of Paula’s charitable nature, donations can be made to the Sisters of the Order of St. Basil the Great in Uniontown, Pennsylvania or to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Paula’s care was entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

