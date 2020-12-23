Paul S. Kadilak, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, December 28, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Poland, with Very Rev. Martin Celuch officiating, for Paul S. Kadilak, 82, who passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at his home.

Paul was born July 19, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of John and Mary Stefanic Kadilak.

He was a 1957 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and then served his country for two years in the US Army as an armored vehicle officer from October of 1957 – 1959, stationed in Germany.

Upon his return from the service, Paul started working at the Youngstown Vindicator and retired as a Circulation Manager after 40 years of service.

His passions included his grandchildren, spending time with family and friends and deep sea fishing in Florida, where he owned a condo for several years and enjoyed vacationing.

He was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Poland.

Paul will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his wife, the former Marie Pavelko Kadilak, whom he married June 2, 1962; his children, Denise (Yvonne) Kadilak of Cleveland, Paul (Jennifer) Kadilak of Canfield and Linda (Edward) Kennedy of Hudson and his grandchildren, Emma, Tommy, Kate, Catherine, Jack and Sophia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Kadilak and his sister, Adele Kadilak.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Joseph Gallo and his staff for the wonderful care given to Paul over the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Patients Advocate Foundation. Please visit impact.patientadvocate.org.

The Kadilak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

