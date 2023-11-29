POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul S. Graban, 71, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Boardman.

Paul was born March 8, 1952, in Youngstown, the son of Michael A. Graban and Stella Kurtiak.

Growing up he was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Campbell, where he served as an altar boy and developed his devotion to God.

He was a 1970 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a member of the football team. After his high school graduation, Paul went on to Rutgers University on a football scholarship and graduated in 1975 from the Rutgers School of Pharmacy.

Following college he lived in New Jersey, until returning to Ohio five years ago.

Paul worked as a hospital pharmacist in New Jersey and owned and operated his own pharmacy in Metuchen, New Jersey.

Paul enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his daughters. He loved attending all of their school and sporting events during their childhood and teenage years. He was deeply proud of their success. Paul was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Paul will be deeply missed and always remembered by his former wife, Vivian Lanciotti of New Jersey; his two daughters, Meredith Graban of New Jersey and Allison Graban of Michigan; his brother, Michael (Elaine) Graban of Hubbard; sister, Stephanie (Bruce) Rayner of South Carolina; two nephews and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Graban family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, December 2, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Funeral services, officiated by Fr. Andrew Bartek, will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

