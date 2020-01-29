Paul M. Dubos, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Panachida service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Divine Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, with Fr. Kevin Marks officiating, for Dr. Paul M. Dubos, 51, who passed away on the morning of Monday, January 27, 2020, with his family by his side.

Paul was born December 28, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of Paul and Rosemary Amrogowich Dubos.

Paul was a 1987 graduate of Ursuline High School, where he was a two-year letterman for the Fighting Irish football team. He attended YSU and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Science in 1991. Paul then went on to the Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City, Missouri and obtained a Doctorate degree in Chiropractics in December, 1995.

He began his career at the Ohio Institute of Pain Management and then finished his career at Summit Spine.

Paul was an active member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, where he attended Mass with his family.

He enjoyed spending time with his kids, karate, swimming and taking care of his kittens. Paul loved “family time”, especially family dinners at the Elmton. He was an avid Browns, Ohio State and Cleveland Indians fan.

Paul will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his two children, Peter Brooke and Ava Rose; his mother, Rosemary Dubos; sisters, Janice (Lou Lanzo) and Diane (Dennis Roth); his niece and nephews, Alyssa Lanzo (Derek Streb); Godson Stefen Roth and Jarod Lanzo; his aunt Helen Dubos and his former wife, Rachel Dubos.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Dubos and his dog, Cain.

The Dubos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again, Saturday morning, February 1 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., prior to the 9:30 a.m. Panachida service officiated by Fr. Kevin Marks.

The Dubos family would like to especially thank the doctors and nurses of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital ICU unit for the excellent care given to Paul during his time of illness.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send Paul’s family condolences.

To send flowers to Dr. Paul M. Dubos’ family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 30, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.