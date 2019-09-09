Paul Koulianos, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Paul Koulianos, 89, who went to rest with the Lord Sunday morning, September 8.

Paul was born September 29, 1929, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles and Maria Talia Koulianos.

He was married on July 10, 1955 to Irene Monocandilos in Kalymnos, Greece for 60 years, until her passing on January 18, 2016.

He was employed at Republic Steel Corporation for 38 years, retiring on May 31, 1985.

Paul was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a very caring, generous and unselfish man who always had something positive to say about everyone. His passion never ceased for playing cards and going to the coffee house.

Paul was very proud to be an American citizen and a veteran of the United States Armed forces, serving in the Korean War. Upon visiting my mother’s grave, I asked him “why put an American flag on mom’s grave when she never served in the military”. His reply was: “I served this country as a soldier and she was my wife”.

Paul leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Charles (Betty); children, Charles (Libby), Anthony (Sevasti) and Michael at home; his grandchildren, Petro and Maria (Tony) Hassen; stepgranddaughter, Rochelle Bellino (fiancé, Rick); stepgreat-grandchildren, Mark and Mario Fusillo and two Goddaughters, Kerry (Stanley) Frangopoulos and Diane Yavoricik.

Besides his parents; Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Irene and siblings, Irene, Yianoula, Julia, Calliope, Pothetos, Manuel and Anthony.

Dad, may God bless you and mom and grant you eternal peace everlasting.

The Koulianos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday morning, September 13 from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

