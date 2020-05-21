Paul John Ritz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family graveside services were held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Paul John Ritz, 88, who passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Paul was born June 10, 1931, in Youngstown, the son of Margaret Ritz Frelick.

He was a 1949 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Paul served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer from 1952-1953.

He worked as a rigger at Republic Steel, retiring with over 35 years of service.

Paul was a member of the former St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Campbell and was a current parishioner of St. Mathias in Youngstown.

He was very active in Branch #260 of the First Catholic Slovak Union, where he served as an officer. Paul also served as a National Officer as the Fraternal Activity Director from 1992-2002. He held the position as Emeritus from 2002 to present.

Paul was very active in many local bowling and golf leagues.

His wife, the former Cecile V. Hudran; whom he married August 12, 1991, passed away July 1, 2006.

Paul will be deeply missed and always remembered by his sister, Kathy Frelick-Jones of Lowellville and his longtime friend, Betty Metzler of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Frelick and stepfather, George Frelick and his sister, Betty Ann Muncy.

The family would like to especially thank Humility House Assisted Living Unit and Long Term Care Unit for their loving and compassionate care of Paul throughout the years.

The Ritz family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

