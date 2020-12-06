Paul Edward Swantek, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, with Reverend Mykaylo Farnyets, officiating, for Paul Edward Swantek, 78, who passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Hospice House.

Paul was born July 5, 1942, in Youngstown, the son of George and Anna Vansach Swantek.

He was a member of Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church.

He attended Ursuline High School, transferred to Campbell Memorial High School, where he graduated in the class of 1960.

Paul served in the United States Army with a one-year tour of duty in South Korea with the 802D Engineers as company clerk of headquarter company. He was honorably discharged in 1966, with the rank of Specialist E-4.

He attended Youngstown State University briefly and worked many different jobs in Cleveland and Denver, Colorado, before settling back home in Campbell.

He worked for U.S. Steel Corporation for 30 years as an electrician and millwright in maintenance. He also worked for Republic and Koby Steel. Paul retired in the summer of 1996 from Koby Steel, in Lorain, Ohio.

After his retirement, Paul got involved in real estate. He loved buying and selling properties and did very well flipping real estate.

He was proud of his Slovak heritage and spent many years with his brother, Joe, working on the family tree.

He loved the Cleveland Browns and had many tailgate parties at his house for his family and friends. He loved the NFL, YSU and watching and playing sports.

He loved the outdoors and liked living in the country, where he was able to be close to nature and all animals. He loved growing things and had a big garden for his family and friends.

He loved the arts. He was a member and supporter of the Butler Art Institute. He was an artist and painter. Many of his works were in shows on display at the Butler Art Institute. He painted hundreds of paintings for family and friends and did a mural for St. Michael Byzantine Church Social Hall.

His biggest love was for his family and friends and he will be deeply missed by his brothers, George (Martha), Andy (Theresa), Joe (JoAnn) and Larry (Irene); brother-in-law, Gabe Masi; sisters-in-law, Carol Swantek, Tinka Zavatchin and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

He leaves Tim (who was like a son to him), Trott and Zach, who were of great help to him at his home and were his best buddies and whom he encouraged, taught and guided in skills, in life and work. He also leaves Bear, his dog and best friend.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, John Zavatchin, Mike Swantek and a sister, Mary Ann Masi.

Paul wanted to send a special thank you to all his family who created wonderful memories for him, for Anna and her expertise to detail and a very special thank you to Hospice House for their wonderful care.

The Swantek family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, the six-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger if they are not staying for the service.

