CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul D. Melnik, age 61, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

He was born September 7, 1960 in Campbell and was son of Mykola and Rosila (Danylzchak) Melnik.

Paul was a 1978 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force.

He worked for many years as a meat cutter.

Paul was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown.

He enjoyed watching and rooting on the Raiders and the Cleveland Indians. He also enjoyed gardening and cooking on his grill and was known for making the best baked beans.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Dawn Broll of Campbell; his brothers, Mike Melnik of Campbell and Steve Melnik of Lowellville and his sister, Maryann Melnik of West Palm Beach, Florida. He also leaves five grandchildren, Jesse, Szmara, Dakota, Vincent, Adrina, Alec and Austin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Amber Melnik; his brothers, John and Pete Melnik and his sisters-in-law, Joann Melnik and Judy Melnik.

The Melnik family has entrusted Paul’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell where calling hours will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at the funeral home, followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Kevin Marks officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul Dennis Melnik, please visit our floral store.