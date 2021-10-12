Paul A. Rainey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Rainey, 79, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

He was born on January 14 1942, a son of the late Alfred and Carolyn Cook Rainey.

Paul graduated from New Castle High School and then attended Youngstown State University.

He also served in the United States Navy.

Paul worked in management and consulting in the retail field for many years with Kaufmann’s Department stores and Heilig Myers furniture stores.

He was a member of Christ Community Church where he served as an elder. He was also known as the “candyman” because he always had a pocket full of tootsie rolls to give out to the children of the church.

He was a longtime member of the Mill Creek Senior Golf League serving as treasurer for 12 years and as past president.

Paul leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 56 years, Sylvia; his son, Sean (Melinda) Rainey of Forney, Texas and daughter, Lori (Craig) Coster of Barboursville, West Virginia; grandchildren, Anthony and Alexis Rainey of Forney, Texas and Hannah Coster and Rebekah (Christian) Smith of Barboursville, West Virginia; two great-grandsons, Levi and Beckham and his sister, Kim (Augie) Santillo of Ashburn, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Rainey.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 531 Neoka Drive in Campbell. Visitation will be from Noon – 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Community Church, 531 Neoka Drive, Campbell, OH 44504.

Paul’s care has been entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home.

