HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patsy J. Villano departed this world peacefully on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at the age of 90, in Carol Stream, Illinois.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 29, 1933, to Tony and Mary (Veres) Villano, Patsy’s formative years were spent with his six siblings on Youngstown’s east side. Later, his family relocated to Hubbard, where he graduated from Hubbard High School in 1950.

After honorably serving in the U.S. Army, Patsy pursued higher education at Youngstown University. Back in the area, he crossed paths with the love of his life, Frances Sotkovsky. Their love story blossomed, leading to their union in 1956 in Hubbard and the subsequent birth of their two treasured children, Maureen (Grace) and Paul. They raised their family in Hubbard until 1976 when his job opportunities took the family to Troy, Michigan.

With an unparalleled work ethic, Patsy began his professional journey as a draftsman at firms such as Westinghouse Electric and Wean Industries. His career led him to move to Michigan to assume the role of Sales Manager at USI/Clearing. Later opportunities took him to Chicago and then back to Michigan with General Motors Corporation, where his expertise had him internationally traveling to Japan and Germany over 40 times. Eventually, Patsy concluded his distinguished career with the Auto/Steel Partnership as an engineering consultant before he and Frances returned to their beloved Hubbard.

A man of many talents and passions, Patsy was an exceptional golfer and saxophonist. From his early days working at Henry Stambaugh Golf Course to golfing escapades across the U.S. and Scotland. With self-taught saxophone skills, he enjoyed being a member of a local dance band, performing at various events. Moreover, his commitment to his community was evident in his myriad volunteering roles – coaching basketball at St. Pat’s, past president of the Kiwanis Club, being an active part of the Parks and Recreation Board and a long membership in Knights of Columbus.

Together with Frances, Patsy built a life full of adventures, creating great friendships along the way. They enjoyed traveling the across the United States and created fond memories with many summer getaways to Wildwood, New Jersey. They found great joy spending holidays with family and watching their grandchildren in plays, sports, cheerleading and other activities. He cherished each of his six grandchildren and enjoyed watching them blossom into incredible adults.

In remembrance, he leaves behind his daughter, Maureen Grace of Hinsdale, Illinois; son, Paul (Cathy) Villano of Carol Stream, Illinois; grandchildren, Nolan, Madison, Jack Grace and Emily, Eric and Ethan Villano and his brother, Anthony (Carmel) Villano.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances; brothers, Eugene and Gerald Villano and sisters, Carol Cizmar, Eileen Kalcic and Kathy Fry.

Memorial service will be held at a later date in Hubbard, Ohio.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to leave condolences with Pat’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patsy J. Villano, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.