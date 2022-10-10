MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Pat Julius, age 94 of Morgantown, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

He was born on May 13, 1928 in Weirton, West Virginia, the son of the late Paul and Mary Rubino Julius.

Dr. Pat graduated from Campbell Memorial High School; attended Youngstown College and graduated with an elementary and secondary high school teaching certificate in 1952; graduated from Kent State University in 1959 receiving his Master of Education degree and went on to West Virginia University receiving his Doctorate of Education degree with a major in the teaching of reading in 1975.

Dr. Pat became very active in Lions Club’s activities beginning in 1963 as a member of the Hilliards Ohio Lions Club and the Elm Grove Lions Club of Wheeling, West Virginia when he moved there. In moving to Morgantown, West Virginia, he transferred to the Morgantown Lions Club and was elected as District Governor of District 29-L in 1981. Awards received as a Lion included Leonard Jarrett Award, Progressive Melvin Jones Award, 100% Secretary, President, District Governor and attendance for 55+ years.

He was also a proud veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Navy.

Dr. Pat was a teacher for five years, an elementary school principal for five years in Ohio and worked with the West Virginia Stated Department of Education for 28 years until his retirement in 1994.

Dr. Pat is survived by his companion, Shirley Hlad; his sister, Carmel Cunning of Struthers, Ohio, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dr. Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his sisters, Rose (Carl) Snitzer and Louise (John) Alesafis and brother-in-law, Carl Joseph Cunning.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Evergreen Assisted Living, where he spent the last year of his life, as well as Amedisys.

Dr. Pat has entrusted his care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church in Youngstown from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to be made in Dr. Pat’s memory to the West Virginia Lions Sight Conservation, Inc., 1170 Avalon Road, Fairmont, WV 26554.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.