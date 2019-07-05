Patrick V. Wilush, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held for Patrick V. Wilush, 70, who passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, with his family by his side.

Patrick was born April 14, 1949, in Youngstown, the son of Frank and Mary Macejko Wilush.

He was a 1967 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and served in the Army National Guard.

Patrick began his career as an autoworker at General Motors, Lordstown Plant in 1970 and retired in 2006. After his retirement, he volunteered at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic School in Brier Hill, working with his close friend, Fr. Mike Swierz.

He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, loved attending family gatherings and gardening. He always gave a helping hand to anyone that asked. Above all, he loved and adored his daughters.

He was a parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church.

Patrick will be forever remembered as a person who deeply loved his family. He will be missed by his wife, the former Renee Tofil, whom he married September 18, 1971; his daughter, Mandy (Omar) Coira and his son-in-law, Don Jackson all of Campbell; grandchildren, Janna, Jacob, Christian and Laila; his brother, James (Linda) Wilush of Honolulu, Hawaii and several nieces, nephews and close friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Jackson and his siblings, Robert Wilush and Rose Lattanzio.

Per Patrick’s wishes, there were no public calling hours and only private family services were held.