Patrick Dyce, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., at the Wasko Funeral Home, for Patrick Dyce, 63, who passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Patrick was born August 15, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of Homer Dyce and Grace Tritt.

He was a 1975 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

He worked as a quality inspector at Aerolite Aluminum, retiring in 2000.

Patrick was a member of the American Legion and St. Anthony’s Club in Struthers, where he was on the Pool Team.

Patrick was of the Protestant faith.

He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, dancing, listening to music and tormenting his daughter and grandchildren.

Patrick will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, Tina Wilson; his children, Timothy (Amy) Aeppli of Queen Creek, Arizona, Sara (Ali) Ghulam of Clariton, Pennsylvania, Jessica Dyce of Campbell, Ashley Dyce of Michigan and Dani Dyce of Campbell; 14 grandchildren; a great-grandchild that on the way; his mother, Grace; siblings, John and Sally Dyce and Sharon and Chris Matesevac and his dog Jake.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Dyce and his sister, Judy Kushnir.

The Dyce family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., prior to the 4:00 p.m. funeral service.

