YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia S. Patty” McCormick, age 61, passed away at her home on Tuesday afternoon, July 25, 2023.

She was born on February 27, 1962 in Phoenix, Arizona and was a daughter of Glen and Grace (Schmidt) McCormick.

Patty came to the Youngstown area in the early 1970s from Arizona and furthered her education by earning an associate degree in nursing.

She had worked as a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital for many years.

Patty was a member of Mt. Olivet Church in North Lima.

She enjoyed reading, planting flowers and most especially spending time with her family.

Patty is survived by her daughter, Katie McCormick of Cleveland, Ohio; her companion, Joe Crago; her brother, James McCormick of North Lima; her Goddaughter, Erika Gapp and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Arthur McCormick and her sister, Glenda Roepke.

The McCormick family has entrusted Patty’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home, 216 Coitsville Road, Campbell, OH 44405 where calling hours will be held on Wednesday August 2, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia McCormick, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 30 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.