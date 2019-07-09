Patricia J. Guidos, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Pat” Guidos, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 at The Inn at Poland Way, Poland, Ohio.

Pat was born on January 31, 1931 in Campbell, a daughter of Mary and John Komarc.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward John Guidos. They met at Avon Oaks Ballroom and married on October 23, 1954.

She was a 1948 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School; after graduation she worked in the office at the Bernard Lumber Company. Later, she joined A & P grocery, first as an egg inspector and then cashier. After raising her family, she returned to a position as a cashier for the locally owned Sparkle Market, for which her family lovingly nicknamed her, “Patty Sparkle”.

She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Campbell and Holy Trinity Church in Struthers, where she participated in the school’s PTA and served as a board member.

She also participated as an Auxiliary member of the VFW Post 7538 in Struthers. Pat was active in her hometown of Campbell and developed an interest in working for positive changes in the First Ward. This interest led her to a run for 1st ward council in 1972, using the slogan, “Put Pat up to Bat”.

Pat loved spending time with her children, baking, cooking, dancing, singing and watching old classic movies. Doris Day and Elvis Presley were her favorite singers to sing along with. She and her husband shared a love for travel throughout the country and enjoyed craft making as a hobby after retirement.

Pat is survived by her three children, Barbara of Hillsborough, North Carolina, Janet Guidos Scacchetti of New Middletown and Edward (Charlene) of Chesapeake, Virginia and her grandchildren, Derek Scacchetti of Cincinnati and Marc Scacchetti of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Guidos family has entrusted the care of Pat to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Saturday, July 13 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church on Reed Avenue in Campbell, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Memorial Service.

She will be placed to rest next to her husband at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery on Villa Marie Road in Lowellville.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Inn at Poland Way Memory Care unit and the employees at Crossroads Hospice for their patience and love in caring for their loved one.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patty’s name to Crossroads Hospice, 10810 East 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 10 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

