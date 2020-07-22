Patricia J. Centofanti, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. “Patty” Centofanti, 80, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

Patty was born January 24, 1940 in Campbell, the daughter of Ralph and Regina Thomas Centofanti.

She was a 1958 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and went on to earn her Registered Nursing degree at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

Patty worked various nursing jobs throughout the years, beginning her lifelong nursing career at St. Elizabeth Main Hospital and going on to work at Warren General Hospital, GM Lordstown as the company nurse and retiring from Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home.

She was an avid traveler in her younger days, traveling all over the world visiting various countries. Patty enjoyed bowling and bowled for many years in different leagues. She was very talented in crafting, needlepoint, cross stitching and loved to sew, making all her nieces and nephews Halloween costumes for years.

Patty was a lifelong member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society and the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild. She was a former member of the Sulmona Valley Club, the Association of Operating Room Nursing for many years, the Greater Youngstown Italian Fest Committee, an original member of the Campbell City Feast Committee and a member of the Campbell Memorial Gridiron Club. You could always find her and her sisters, every Friday night during football season, in the last rows of the stadium watching the Red Devils play.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Pauline “Tootsie” and Frank Rivera of Campbell and her brother, Lenny and Maria Sliwinski of Poland; nine nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Regina; her stepfather, Leonard “Leo” Sliwinski; a sister, Rose Centofanti Bowden; a brother, Ralph “Sonny” Centofanti and two nephews, Ralph Rivera and Joseph Sliwinski.

The Centofanti family has entrusted the care of Patty to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, where a private service was held.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 23, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

