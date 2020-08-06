Patricia Henry, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia (Stahura) Henry, 85, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center, surrounded by her family.

Patricia was born July 14, 1935, the youngest daughter of Joseph and Anna Kraskowsky Stahura.

She was a 1953 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

After graduation, she left Campbell and headed to Dayton where she began working for Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

She adored her sons and four grandchildren from the day that they were born. By far the greatest passion in her life was her adoring husband Ed, of 63 years.

Patricia leaves behind many who will love and cherish her memory; her husband, Ed; son, Richard (Kelly); daughter-in-law, Tori; grandchildren, Jacob, Elijah, Abigail and Sarah (fiancé, Austin); her sister, Helen Black; a very special niece, Jackie Black and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her son, David; her two brothers, Michael and Andy Stahura and two sisters, Katherine Willich and Matilda (Tillie) Bonsack.

Monetary donations may be made in Patricia’s name to Enon United Methodist Church, 135 South Harrison Street, Enon, OH 45323.

No services will be held.

Local arrangements by Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 7, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

