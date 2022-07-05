

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia E. DiFrangia, 74, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, with her family by her side.

Patricia was born May 25, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of Andrew and Margaret Leskovjansky Slanina.

She was a 1966 graduate of Ursuline High School and a lifelong area resident.

Patty worked as a bank teller for many years, retiring in 2016.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching old movies. She will also be remembered for unique interior decorating skills. Most of all, Patty cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Patty will be deeply missed and always remembered by her sons, Roger (Erica) DiFrangia of Cranberry Township and Mark DiFrangia of Austintown; her grandchildren, Gabriella, Derek and Grace of Cranberry Township; her sister, Marion (Mike) Katula of Campbell; brother, Edward (Karen) Slanina of Campbell; sister, Barbara (Joe) Hunsbarger of Liberty Township and brother, Andrew Slanina of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The DiFrangia family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, July 8, 2022 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating,

