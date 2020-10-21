Patricia C. Sudol, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private graveside services were held at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Patricia C. Sudol, 85, who passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, with her family by her side.

Pat was born October 11, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of Walter and Barbara Krasinski Chmielewski.

She was a graduate of South High School and a lifelong area resident.

Pat worked for many years at the service desk of Hills’ Department Store.

She was a former member of St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church in Campbell.

Pat was a member of the Tripoli Club for more than 50 years.

She loved to cook and bake. Above all, Pat loved people and was known for always making friends wherever she went. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she was happiest spending time with them.

Her husband, Michael Sudol, passed away May 22, 1991.

Pat will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Michael Sudol of Campbell, Bob (Amy) Sudol of Annapolis, Maryland and Barb (Joe) Luchisan of Columbiana; her grandchildren, Michael Joseph Luchisan of Columbiana and Michael Ethan Sudol of Annapolis and her sister, Henri (Don) Gongaware of Mineral Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Michael.

The Sudol family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

