CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga Victoria Garcia, 72, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with her family by her side.

Olga was born August 11, 1950, in Patillas, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Pedro Garcia and Joanna Collazo.

She was a proud homemaker for her family and also worked at Lee’s Upholstery.

Olga was of the Catholic faith.

She enjoyed cooking all of her favorite Spanish dishes but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Olga will be deeply missed by her children, Olga (Angel Martinez) Lebron, Jose (Elician) Lebron, Luis (Karen) Lebron and Madeline (Tim Lee) DeJesus; her sisters, Rose Collazo and Nilda Collazo and her three brothers, Luis Lebron, Johnny Santana and Peter Collazo. She also leaves 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her Chihuahua, Lena.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Nick Garcia, Epiphanio Garcia, Felipe Lebron and Raymond Lebron.

Olga’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Deacon John Rentas.

