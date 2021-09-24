Olga Bovo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by Fr. Ivan Tchopko of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, for Olga Bovo, 98, who passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Olga was born January 7, 1923, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Mary Melnychuk Stahura.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Olga was a longtime parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Her husband, Domenick R. “Sarge” Bovo, whom she married October 29, 1950, passed away, May 25, 2008.

Olga leaves her niece, Roberta Canyo.

Besides her parents and her husband, Domenick, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael, John and Stephen Stahara; her sister, Pauline Canyo; her niece, Paula Canyo and nephew, Michael Stahura

Olga has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Calling hours will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 1:00 p.m. funeral services.

