CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nora (Dikissi) Nikitas Katsourakis Anthony, of Campbell, Ohio and Clearwater, Florida, was born in Symi Island, Dodecanese, Greece on August 15, 1948. The fourth child of Zoe and Nikitas Katsourakis. She passed away on Friday, March 10.

She was from the start, fond of reading and writing poetry, singing, crocheting, baking, as well as traveling.

She earned degrees from Youngstown State University in English and Secondary Education in 1970.

After graduating from YSU, she taught English and Drama in Youngstown City Schools, including Woodrow Wilson High School and South High School, from 1970-1984.

She moved to Clearwater Beach, Florida in 1983. In Florida, she attended the University of South Florida for a Ph.D. in English Literature. During these years she would visit Symi, Greece, every summer, to reconnect with family and to fulfill her love of traveling.

She married William Anthony in 1985 and had a daughter, Zoe, in 1986.

Nora was an active member in the church choirs in Clearwater, Florida and in Campbell, Ohio.

Nora later was a practicing behavioral counsellor for the State of Ohio during the 1990s where she helped devise behavioral plans for at-risk children. She played an active role in her daughter’s education, as part of the PTA and one year, as a soccer coach for Campbell. She was a poet and author of children’s books, which she often called “silly poems.”

She loved to take vacations with her daughter to Florida, Greece, New York City, and different excursions to museums, galleries and archaeological sites in Greece. She was a devoted Orthodox Christian and would enjoy visiting smaller monasteries in the mountains. To all who knew her, Nora was a loyal, talented, creative, humorous, courageous and strong-willed individual who loved her family and especially her daughter, Zoe, whom she always encouraged to explore the world on her own terms. She had a notorious sweet tooth, loved chocolates and was fond of baking cakes and desserts and “experimenting in the kitchen.” She loved throwing parties and was well-known to her daughter’s friends for buffet birthday parties and lots of to-go boxes of food, cookies, including the famous kolourakia. She was fond of the Turner Classic Movie Channel, which she enjoyed watching and analyzing. One of Nora’s favorite pieces of advice was: “enjoy yourself.” As she put it, “after all, it is *your* self!”

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Zoe Maria Anthony; her sisters, Ethel Katsourakis and Maria Tsikouris and her many loved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Anthony of St. Petersburg, Florida; her brothers, Michael Katsourakis and Anthony Katsourakis and her parents, Zoe Katsourakis and Nikitas Katsourakis.

The Anthony family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends, Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Steve Denas, will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nora (Dikissi) Nikitas Katsourakis Anthony, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.