Nikitas N. Gerakios, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held on Friday, December 4, 2020 in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown, with Fr. Joseph DiStefano and Fr. Colin Barker officiating, for Nikitas N. Gerakios, 63, who peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, November 26, with his loving family by his side, after a yearlong battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Nikitas was born June 17, 1957, in Kalymnos, Greece, the son of Nicholas and Themelina Zervos Gerakios.

Nikitas came to the United States from Greece at the age of 17. He made his home with his aunt and uncle, Catherine and John Poullas and cousins, George and Soula.

He began working as a helper for bridge painters, which he carefully watched and learned the trade quickly. He traveled all around the United States and worked on bridges, radio towers, electrical towers and factories. He was well known to many as a reliable, meticulous, hard-working man who had a great eye for details and always got the job done right. He painted, supervised and eventually opened his own painting business with his partner, Jack Tsagaris in 1991 and continued for six years.

He enjoyed hunting with a crossbow and fishing in the states and in Greece, his home in the mountains with his beloved farm animals and olive trees.

Nikitas was a member of St. Nick’s Greek Orthodox Church and St. Mark Antiochian Orthodox Church.

Nikitas leaves behind a wife, Eirhnh Papakalodouka in Kalymnos, Greece; her children, Georgia and Stella; two children of his own, Nicolas and Elefteria Gerakios; his siblings, Mr. and Mrs. Yanni Gerakios, Maria (Themos) Skela and Soula (Sarafi) Anifandi; his cousins, George (Tammy) Poullas and Soula (Lee) O’Hara and his cousin in Florida, Mary Burruss.

Nikitas’s cousins, George and Soula would like to express their appreciation to Mr. Larry Frangos and Mr. Mammas Kokkinos for their continued dedication to their good friend Nikitas with the drives back and forth to Cleveland and one on one support until the end of Nikitas’s life. Also, the family thanks the friends who took time to call Nikitas and express their concerns for his well-being. The family also thanks Harbor Light Hospice for their support to the family in helping Nikitas transition to his next life peacefully and Home Instead Care Givers, especially Shelby, for all of their continued support during the last months of his life.

