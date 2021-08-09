Niki Vallas, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Niki Vallas, 90, who passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Niki was born January 21, 1931, in Kalymnos, Greece, the daughter of Emmanuel Trikilis and Caliope Poullos.

She worked at Penn-Ohio as a seamstress for many years.

Niki was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Niki enjoyed gardening and doing needlework.

Her husband, Bill Vallas, whom she married August 1, 1961, passed away September 21, 2012.

Niki will be deeply missed by her sons, Emanuel Vallas and James Vallas of Campbell; her stepson, Jack Vallas of Campbell; sister, Eleni Bairamis of Kalymnos, Greece; her brother, Mike Trikilis of Cincinnati and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Fotini Trikilis; brother, Skevos Trikilis and her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Vallas.

The Vallas family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Niki Vallas, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.