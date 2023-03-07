CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolino Ricciardi, 89, known as “Nick the Barber’, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his home, with his family by his side.

Nick was born November 27, 1933, in Toro, Campobasso, Italy, the son of Santuccio and Maria Antoinette (Rossodivita) Ricciardi. He came to the United Stares on April 19, 1963.

Nick was self-employed as a barber. He owned and operated Nick’s Barber Shop in Campbell for many years. He also worked for 15 years with Youngstown Sheet and Tube from 1970-1986.

Nick was a former member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, it’s Men’s Society and bocce league.

Nick will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, Lina Richella, whom he married April 21, 1958; his three children, Antoinette Sferra of Campbell, Michael (Sheri) Ricciardi of Cleveland and Nick Ricciardi of Campbell; five grandchildren, Rick Sferra, Julie (Ralph) Braun, Alaina, Adriana and Gianna Ricciardi; two great-grandchildren, Elise Williams and Alexander Braun; his two brothers, Antonio (Guissipina) Ricciardi and Andrea (Rose) Ricciardi; sister, Lucy (George) Bedenik and many nieces, nephews and former friends and clients.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by brothers, Mario and Michael Ricciardi and baby infant brother, Alfredo.

The Ricciardi family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, March 10, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Ravi and staff for the care given to Nick over the last 30 years.

