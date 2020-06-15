Nicola Pagnotta, Hillsville, PA

HILLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania for Nicola Pagnotta 85, who passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Nick was born on April 29, 1935 in Falconara, Albanese, Italy. He was a son of Patsy and Angela (Francela) Pagnotta and came to the United States in his late teens.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He lived in Hillsville, Pennsylvania until his decline in health.

He was a parishioner of Holy Spirit Parish, Christ the King Church in Hillsville.

Nick the Barber as he was affectionately known was a self-employed barber for over 60 years; he was also a dealer of Lincoln Log Homes International and American Lincoln Log Homes.

On June 18, 1960 Nick married the love of his life, the former Gurtha Jane Romano and spent 54 years together until her passing on January 21, 2015.

He was a proud member of the SNPJ Lodge # 771 Fraternal Society and the Mahoning Sportsman’s Club, Johnson Club, Bradford Rod & Gun Club, the NRA and the PA & Ohio Gun Collectors Association.

Nick enjoyed hunting, going to gun shows and camping in Kane and Bradford, Pennsylvania. Above all Nick loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine (Ralph) Lucarielli of Hubbard, Ohio; his sister, Maria (Fedele) Carbone of Hillsville, Pennsylvania and his brother, Valerio (Geri) Pagnotta of Hillsville, Pennsylvania. Nick also leaves five grandchildren.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and a daughter, Angela Marie Pagnotta.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to all of the nursing home staff at Hospice of the Valley and Masternick Memorial Health Care Center for the kindness, loving care and friendship so freely given to Nick.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street, Bessemer, PA 16112.

Arrangements for Nick have been entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nicola Pagnotta, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.