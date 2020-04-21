Nicholas S. Frangopoulos, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas S. Frangopoulos received a great blessing by peacefully falling asleep in the Lord with his family by his side on Holy Pascha, April 19, 2020.

Nick was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 21, 1952.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1970.

He married his wife, Mary I. Maillis, on October 23, 1977 at their beloved Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell. Their family grew as they welcomed 3 children. His greatest joy was his family and he worked very hard in everything he did to ensure he supported all their endeavors.

Nick was a remarkable businessman, well-respected by all he worked with in the industrial/bridge painting industry. His career began in 1968, at Atlas Painting and Sheeting Co, which was co-owned by his parents. His entrepreneurial spirit grew as he opened his own company, S&A Painting, in 1979. Nick was one of the few 2nd generation contractors, who continued their family’s legacy while contributing towards paving the path for future generations. Over his 52 years experience, Nick served as a mentor to countless individuals & future business owners. He was currently co-owner of VIMAS Painting Co, Inc.

Nick made a friend in everyone he met. He lovingly opened his heart and his home to everyone he knew. His generosity extended far beyond friends and family. He served as a lifelong parishioner at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, an active member of the Kalymnian Society Prodromos, was a longtime supporter of Campbell Memorial athletics and a member of the Gridiron Club, and more recently enjoyed spending time with his friends at Club 31. Nick considered every occasion a cause for celebration. He loved to Greek dance and travel, and he especially loved spending time at his family’s home in Vlychadia, Kalymnos, Greece.

Nick leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mary, their children, Stelianos (Katina) Frangopoulos, Anna (Theodosios) Hazimihalis, and Ilias (Sylvia) Frangopoulos, six grandchildren, with his namesake on the way: Mary, Themilena, Yianni, Nicholas, Maria and Niki. He also leaves his five siblings, Keri (Stanley) Monokandilos, Angie Elenis, Dr. Michael (Rebecca) Frangopoulos, Despie (Skevos) Zembillas, and Constantino Frangopoulos, his nieces, nephews, Godchildren, family and friends. They will all forever cherish the example of love, generosity, spontaneity, and joy that he embodied and will be remembered for by many.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Stelianos and Anna Frangopoulos and his father-in-law, Ilias Maillis.

The Frangopoulos Family has entrusted the care of Nicholas to the Wasko Family Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be concelebrated by Fr. Steve Denas at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church on Wednesday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the global COVID 19 health emergency, there will be no calling hours; however the funeral service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook/archangelmichaelgoc for those who are unable to attend.

