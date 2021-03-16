Nicholas Mathews, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas “Nick” Mathews (Matheos) of Canfield, formerly of Campbell, passed away Sunday, Forgiveness Sunday, March 14, 2021, with his sister by his side, after a courageous two and a half year battle with cancer.

Nick was born the first child and only son of Gust and Lucy (Limberopoulos) Mathews on May 22, 1958, in Youngstown.

He was a 1977 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and attended YSU.

He was a loving and devoted son, big brother, uncle, nephew, grandson and friend.

Nick had an incredible work ethic and worked 32 years as an equipment operator for the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office. Nick kept the roads clean during the snowy northeast Ohio winters, keeping all of us a little safer. He was the first one on the roads, braving the bad weather to work everyday. Nick had his first job as a Vindicator paperboy as a kid and never stopped working until his retirement from the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office in 2011.

Nick enjoyed life. He loved watching the Browns, walking, working out at the YMCA, where he was a 50+ year member and talking politics, from local to international. Nick was athletic and could write a book with all of the stories he had.

He was proud of his Greek heritage and traveled to Greece twice. He was a life-long member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell and could be found early Sunday mornings at Liturgy.

Nick was a constant presence in his sister, Lamprini’s, life. The two of them were very close and were always talking on the phone. Nick loved his nephew and nieces immensely as they did him.

He was a devoted friend to many and a great neighbor to any who lived near him.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Gust and Lucy Mathews and his grandparents, Nikolas and Lamprini Matheos and Panagiotis and Anastacia Limberopoulos.

Nick leaves to cherish his memory his loving sister, Lamprini; nephew, Jorge Baier and nieces, Lucy and Edwina Baier.

Nick’s family would like to thank Dr. Sanaullah Khalid of the Hope Center, who gave Nick hope and encouragement, Nick’s helper, Chris Trikilis and a special thank you to the compassionate staff of Hospice House, Hospice of the Valley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nick’s name to Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

The Mathews family has entrusted their loved one to the care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, March 19, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Steve Denas and Rev. Gus Valantasis.

