HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center in Hubbard, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Nicholas L. Pannunzio Jr., age 91, who passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 with his family at his side at his home.

Nick was born on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1931 in Hubbard and was a son of Nicholas L. and Mary Colucci Pannunzio, Sr.

He was a 1950 graduate of Hubbard High School.

He then went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps.

Following his military service, Nick began his career at U.S. Can in Hubbard where he worked until his retirement in 1994.

He enjoyed cars, yardwork and making any passerby feel welcome while he sat on the back patio.

He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Nick is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, the former Dolores D’Acunto, whom he married on October 27, 1952 and his nieces, Barbara Wells, Joelle (Bill) Lucarell, both of Hubbard and Nikki (Gary) Calabret of Niles. He is also survived by his siblings, Connie Daly of Liberty Township, Andy (Nancy) Pannunzio of Estero, Florida, Betty Martin of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and Carmel (Anthony) Villano of Hubbard, as well as numerous extended family members. He especially cherished his nine month old great-niece, Avia Marie Lucarell (“Little Peepers”), who brought him many days of joy over his last several months.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Anthony Richard Pannunzio, who passed away on March 10, 2008.

The family would like to thank Karen, Tammy and Pam, who provided loving care for Nick over the past few years.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Church Parish Center in Hubbard. Full Military Honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the funeral mass.

In lieu of flowers, please make a monetary donation in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Nick will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements for Nick have been entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.