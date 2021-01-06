Nicholas Libertin, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Libertin, 89, formerly of Campbell, Ohio passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his son’s home on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from complications related to Covid-19.

Nicholas was born on December 25, 1931 in Campbell, Ohio to the late Andrew and Mary (Macala) Libertin.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1949 and attended Youngstown State University.

On July 30, 1955, he married his wife, the late Mary K. Weaver.

Nicholas worked as the office sales manager at the CALEX Corporation (formerly Campbell SASH Works) for over 47 years. He also was well known in the community as the owner of Permanent Seal Home Improvements since 1955.

He was a member of St. John’s Orthodox Church, serving as the church secretary in 1960 when the church was built; President and Co-Founder of Perpetual Memorial Fund, member of Men’s Eastern Orthodox Society, Federated Orthodox Club of America, Carpatho Russian Society (CRS), Senior Citizens, and the University Club.

Nicholas enjoyed golfing, dancing, playing checkers, celebrating his Rusyn heritage and spending time with his family.

Nicholas will be forever remembered and deeply missed by his daughter, Charissa (Thomas, PhD) Oliphant of Kalamazoo, Michigan; his daughter-in-law, Colette Libertin of Green, Ohio; his son, Mark Libertin, MD of Highland Heights, Ohio and his 13 grandchildren, Tim, David (Deanna) and Stephen Oliphant, Nicholas, MD (Monica, DPT), Juliana, DPT (Ryan), Christopher and Maria Libertin, Michael (Nicole) Gallifrey, Rachael, MD, Andrew, Anna, Joseph and John Libertin and their mother, Jessica Perse, MD; three great-grandchildren, Noah, Grayson and Amelia Libertin and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

Besides his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary K., he was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas Libertin, MD; his brothers, Andrew and George (Ruth) Libertin and his sister, Mary (Dean) Baldwin.

The Libertin family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

Private funeral services (immediate family only) will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church. The service will also be live streamed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/StJohnTheBaptistOrthodoxChurchCampbellOh/videos .

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Perpetual Memorial Fund, 301 Struthers-Liberty Road, Campbell, OH 44405.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.