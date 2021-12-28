CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Krinos, 78, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 26, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

Nick was born July 20, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of George Krinos and Efimia Angeliadis.

He was a 1963 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong resident of Campbell.

Nick served in the United States Navy and the Navy Reserve for 20 years.

He worked and retired from Wheatland Tube Co in Wheatland, Pennsylvania and then went on to work at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.

He was a parishioner at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

In 1972, Nick married the love of his life, Wanda White, whom he enjoyed spending most of his time with. He also loved to cook, dine out with friends and spend time with his family.

Nicholas is survived and will be deeply missed by his children, Melody Perchak, Rhonda (Mark Sheets) Krinos, and George Krinos and grandchildren, Matthew Perchak, Jenna Perchak, Nicholas Krinos, and Lauren Perchak.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sisters, Maria Kerpelis and Tina Ginnis and brother, Theodore Krinos.

The Krinos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home, 216 Coitsville Road, Campbell, OH 44405 and will receive family and friends Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home, and again on Friday, December 31, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 401 12th Street, Campbell, OH 44405, prior to the 10:00 a.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 29, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.