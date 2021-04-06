Nicholas Edward Pope, Jr., Coitsville, Ohio

COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Nicholas Edward Pope Jr., 68, who passed away early Saturday morning, April 3, 2021.

Nick was born February 14, 1953, in Youngstown, the son of Nicholas Pope, Sr. and Jean Nehez.

He was a 1971 graduate of Ursuline High School and later earned an associate degree from Youngstown State University.

He was a devoted public servant. He enjoyed a 48 year career as a fireman, where he served as Fire Chief in Coitsville Township, prior to his retirement. Currently, he was active in the Poland Fire Department.

He was very active in the community. Nick served as a Coitsville Township Trustee and a lengthy 40 year career at Aqua Ohio. During his retirement, he worked for the Purple Cat.

He loved NASCAR, fixing things, tinkering in his garage, golfing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Above all, Nick was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will always be remembered as a person that would help anyone with anything – even strangers.

Nick will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Eileen Berlon; his children, Carrie Rowan, Nicholas Pope III (Ashley) and Tony Pope (Julie); his grandchildren, Tyler Staunch, Nicholas Pope IV and Luke Pope; his siblings, Marybeth Renko and Jim Pope (MaryJo) and many extended family members, including many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Louise Pope.

The Pope family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again Thursday morning, April 8, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the six foot social distancing rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Pope family.

