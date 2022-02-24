CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas E. “Nick” Opencar age 82, passed away at his home on the morning of Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

He was born May 10, 1939 in Youngstown and was a son of Nick and Mary Jane (Rosan) Opencar and was a lifelong Campbell resident.

Nick was a 1957 Graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He went on to begin his career in banking the following week on June 10, 1957 as a teller at the Dollar Savings and Trust Co. on Tenney Avenue, where he worked for 37 years; retiring on January 1, 1994, as the Assistant Vice-President of the Commercial Loan Department. Aside from banking Nick was a self-employed income tax preparer.

Nick Honorably served in the United States Army Nation Guard.

Nick also served as an instructor for A.I.B. at Y.S.U. for fellow bankers; he also served as President and board member of Eastern Mental, Treasurer and board member of the Youngstown Society for the Blind, Treasurer of the St. Lucy Men’s Society and Treasurer of the St. Lucy’s Assumption Festival.

Having been involved in many projects and serving on many committees throughout his life, Nick served his hometown of Campbell with great pride as City Treasurer for six years, Vice President of City Council for two years, and finally as President of City Council for six years. Nick also started the Campbell Little Red Devils in 1972.

Nick enjoyed his sweets, especially his donuts and Dunkin Donuts Frozen Coffee. He also enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, coin collecting and selling, building model boats and trains, going to the local air show and attending the CMHS football games over the years. Out of all of his interests and hobbies none were as loved as much as spending time with his family.

Nick is survived by his wife, the former Carmela Zockle whom he married May 13, 1961; his children, Karen Illencik of Hubbard, Nick (Stella) Opencar, Jeff (Jodi) Opencar, Brian “BJ” (Amber Catale) Opencar, all of Campbell and Angela (Joel) Vallas of Poland. He also leaves 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Ross.

The Opencar family has entrusted Nick’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Cathedral Parish of St. Columba in Youngstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. in the Cathedral with Msgr. Peter Polando officiating.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.