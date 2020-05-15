Nelson J. Rodrigues, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Wasko Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kevin Peters officiating for Nelson J. Rodrigues, 70, who passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Nelson was born on January 11, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Vasco and Estela (Canuto) Rodrigues.

He was a 1968 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, a U.S. Air Force member and moved to Massachusetts where he spent his career working for the United States Postal Service, where he retired.

He eventually moved back to Campbell to be close to his family, where he resided until his death.

If you were fortunate enough to have crossed passed with Nelson, you were immediately drawn to his infectious personality. He was a happy man who always had a story, and remembered your name or by a nickname he may have given you. Nelson also had a brilliant mind for history. He loved sharing sports trivia and followed all sports – although baseball was his favorite – he could tell you who won every World Series and Super Bowl games dating pretty far back. He loved his music and culture – he could tell you the family tree and knew the relationship lines better than anyone and music, he loved music, especially traditional rhythms from his native Cape Verde islands.

Above all, Nelson loved to spend time with his family and friends. He had the most positive outlook on love and life and he will be sorely missed.

Nelson will be deeply missed by his brother, Vasco Rodrigues, Jr. of Columbus; his brother, Antonio Rodrigues (Karen) of Florida; his sister, Gina Gibson (Jim) of Akron; his brother, Jorge Rodrigues of Akron; his aunt, Alina Canuto, as well as his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and many friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vasco; mother, Estela and his sister, Maria O. Andrade.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to be made to the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Foundation in Nelson’s honor.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 17, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.