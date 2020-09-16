Nellie Zembillas, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Nellie Zembillas, 90, who passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.

Nellie was born March 10, 1930, in Kalymnos Greece, the daughter of Theofilos Glinatsis and Despina Erogos.

She lived in Tarpon Springs, Florida from 1940-1948, then later moved to Campbell.

Nellie was a 1949 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and later received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Kent State University.

She was a teacher for 15 years at McCartney School, then helped her husband with the family business, Zembillas Sponge and Decal Company until 2004.

Nellie was a parishioner of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. She also was a member of the church choir at St. Nicholas Church.

She enjoyed traveling to trade shows, spending her summers in Greece and working at the family business.

Her husband, George S. Zembillas, whom she married July 21, 1957 died July 13, 1982.

Nellie will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Skevos (Irene) Zembillas of Campbell and Despina (Costa) Mastrogianis of Laurel, Maryland; grandchildren, Kalliope and Nomiki Zembillas and Nomiki and Maria Mastrogionis; her sister, Thelma Paludis of Tallmadge and her brother, Charles Glinatsis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

The Zembillas family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

