Nellie A. Mastoris, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nellie’s big heart gave out on Sunday, July 19, 2020, when she passed on to rejoin her beloved parents. With her until the very end were her best friend, Cindy Jones and two of her cousins, Betsy Faunda and Katchi Zembillas.

Nellie was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 25, 1961 and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1979.

She worked many years for the City of Campbell’s maintenance department until her retirement. Nellie loved young people whose enthusiasm she shared unabashedly. She therefore found great joy working at a local hangout known as The Foxhole, where Nellie herself became a local legend.

Nellie was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Irene Mastoris; cousins, Mary Limperos and Georgie Phillips; uncles, Louie Koulianos, George Phillips and Nick Mastoris and aunt Kaliope Trikilis.

She leaves behind to mourn her passing and celebrate her life, her siblings, Michael (Lisa) Mastoris, Manuel (Kelly) Mastoris and George (Evelyn) Mastoris. She also leaves her beloved nieces and nephews, Santina (who is also her Goddaughter), Michael, Manoli, Irene (also a Goddaughter), Xanthy, Antoni and Alex; great-niece, Eudokia; cousin and Goddaughter, Katina Kokkinos and cousins, who adored her, Betsy Faunda, Louie Phillips, Anna Badurik, Tony P. Koulianos, Louie Douropoulos, Kitsa Rotunno, Tony N. Koulianos, Dr. Tony Koulianos, Dominic Koulianos, Katchi Zembillas, Manuel Trikilis and Mary Pizanias, together with their spouses and children. Additionally, she leaves behind her aunts and uncles, Katina Phillips, Paul (Chris) Koulianos, Peter (Angie) Koulianos, Nick (Gail) Koulianos and Eva Douropoulos.

Although Nellie enjoyed visiting casinos, taking cruises, traveling to Florida to visit friends and relatives, cooking (a skill learned from her mother), the defining aspect of her life was her devotion and love to her large family and the many friends she had. She was a fixture at every family event, large and small and she especially enjoyed her Sunday dinners at Uncle Paul and Aunt Chris’ house. She gave boundless love and her absence will be painful to all who knew her.

The family wishes to recognize Dr. Josh Gady for the extraordinary care he provided under extreme circumstances and Nellie’s good friends, Cindy Jones, MaryAnn Tobin and Lisa Dixon, who provided love, companionship and care during the past few years.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Due to the current public health situation, everyone attending is strongly encouraged to wear a face covering and social distancing protocols are kindly asked and expected to be adhered to. Also, after paying respects, it is KINDLY asked that you promptly depart the funeral home.

Nellie will be laid to rest at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Cemetery.

