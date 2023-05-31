CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Natalie S. Gavlek, 78, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Natalie was born December 2, 1944, in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony Luscre, Sr. and Lena Pastella.

She has been a resident of Campbell since June, 1968.

Natalie worked as a home health care aide for over 20 years.

She was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church.

Natalie was an avid NASCAR fan but her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

Her husband, Joseph Gavlek, whom she married June 29, 1968, passed away April 24, 1997.

Natalie will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughters, Nicole (James) Vinion and Marybeth (Charles) Oliver II; grandchildren, Selina Gavlek, Alyssa Gavlek, Biyanca Oliver, Kayla Gavlek, Krystalin Vinion, Isabella Oliver and Joseph Oliver; great-grandchild, Samantha Harvischak; her sister, Carmel Ramsdail and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband Joseph, she was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Luscre, Jr. and her sister, Mary Alice Luscre-Tyma.

The Gavlek family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, June 2, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Marks officiating.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.