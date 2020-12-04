Nancy Kovach, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, family member and friend, Nancy A. Kovach of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Nancy was born on May 5, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ralph and Helen (Graham) Caldwell.

She grew up on the North Side of Youngstown, where she had fond memories of ice skating at Crandall Park, swimming at the Northside pool, going to the movie theatre, Isaly’s and the Moo Shop and participating in church activities at First Presbyterian Church.

She loved music, and growing up she played the piano, French horn, and violin.

Nancy was a 1960 graduate of The Rayen School and attended what was then known as Youngstown University, later becoming Youngstown State University.

Prior to raising her family, she worked in the admitting department at St. Elizabeth Hospital and at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, South Side Branch. She was later employed as a Customer Service Representative and Public Relations Representative at Ohio Utilities Protection Service, where she worked for more than 20 years before retiring in 1999.

She was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell, where she was a member and past officer of its Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, a member and vice president of Greek Catholic Union, Lodge 360 and a past officer of Greek Catholic Union, District 3. Nancy was involved in a number of organizations and activities over the years, including the PTAs of Taft Elementary School and Byzantine Catholic Central School, the Rosewae Garden Club, the Youngstown Playhouse Theatre Guild and her Rayen class reunion planning committees. She bowled in several area leagues, most recently at Amron Lanes in Canfield.

A devoted wife, loving mother and doting grandmother, Nancy always made her family her first priority. She loved her role as “Nanny” to her much-adored grandchildren and treasured the time she spent with them. To her family and friends, she was known for her kindness and thoughtfulness, her generous spirit and her fun personality. An avid reader, she was always up-to-date on the latest happenings, and was especially knowledgeable about Youngstown lore.

She married her husband, John R. Kovach, Sr. on June 11, 1966, together they shared more than 43 years of marriage before his passing on March 24, 2010.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, D’Arcy Kovach of Cleveland; her grandchildren, Priscilla, Jonathan and Erica Kovach and daughter-in-law, Dr. Pamela Kovach-Dennis all of Canfield; her sister, Ruth Cramer of Youngstown and her brother, Ralph Caldwell (Terry-Ann) of Atlanta, Georgia. She also leaves two brothers-in-law, Robert Kovach (Teena) of Howland and Carl Yeager of Boardman and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, John R. Kovach, Jr.; her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Joe Rendano; her sister and brother-in-law, Janice and John Richards; her brother, Richard Caldwell and her sister-in-law, Marsha Fabry-Yeager.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church.

Adivine liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the church.

Interment will be at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and facial coverings are required.

If you are not comfortable attending at this time due to the pandemic, the family asks that you keep Nancy and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

