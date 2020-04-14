Nancy Jean Gartland, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jean Gartland, 72, passed away Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Mercy Health Humility House.

Nancy was born July 10, 1947, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Frank and Stella (Trachek) Pietruch.

Nancy graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1965 and from Youngstown State University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

She was formerly employed at St. Joseph the Provider School in Campbell and St. Vincent School in Akron.

Nancy met the love of her life, her husband, Robert “Bob” Gartland at YSU. They were married at St. Joseph the Provider Church on Aug. 1, 1970.

They then became active members of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, where Nancy was a member of the school’s Parent Teacher Association and a substitute teacher at IHM.

Nancy was a teacher, homemaker, caregiver and just a good friend to all. Nancy was very generous to everyone, enjoyed being with her family and preparing big holiday meals. She enjoyed being with her dog Charlie, even when she was at Humility House Skilled Care Unit. Most of all, she enjoyed being surrounded by her loving family and grandchildren. Nancy was frequently referred to as “one tough cookie”, while always being generous and kind.

Nancy leaves to cherish her memory her husband Robert of Austintown and would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this summer on Aug. 1, 2020; two sons, Rob (Stephanie) Gartland and their son Joseph of Poland; Brian (Jessica) Gartland and their children Caleb and Kylie of Columbus; and a daughter, Nancy (David) Hursin and their children, Andrew and Britanee; great-grandchild Quinn Hursin; many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends; her best friend, Joanne; her cousin Millie who was a dear friend; her dog Charlie, her pride and joy, who was forever devoted to Nancy.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Stella Pietruch; and a brother Frank M. Pietruch, Jr.

“The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, medical professionals and staff who took care of her at Humility House Skilled Care Nursing Unit and especially the nurses and staff of the NE wing during this critical time for their compassionate care of our mom.”

Due to the current virus pandemic, no public calling hours or services will be scheduled during this time.

Private committal services took place at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

A Celebration of Nancy’s life will be scheduled to take place at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Jean Gartland, please visit our tribute store.

Arrangements are being handled by the Wasko Funeral Home.