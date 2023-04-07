AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jean Niemczura, 92, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Hospice House.

Nancy was born February 4, 1931, in Youngstown, the daughter of Sylvester and Dorothy (McClellan) Grinstead.

She was a 1948 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and a lifelong area resident.

She retired from PNC Bank, formerly Dollar Bank, where she worked in various roles and departments. Nancy also worked as an Avon and Mary Kay Cosmetics Sales representative.

She attended Gibson Heights Presbyterian Church, which is now part of Heritage Presbyterian in Boardman. Nancy was an active member of the SNPJ Lodge #643.

Nancy enjoyed camping at Pymatuning State Park as well as the SNPJ Campground in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania. She loved to cook and will be remembered for her specialties of pierogi, cheesecake, prune cake, stuffed cabbage, chicken soup, along with many other wonderful dishes.

Above all things, Nancy cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She always had many fond and wonderful memories of the times she spent with her family in Youngstown.

Her husband, Joseph Niemczura, whom she married November 18, 1950, passed away May 31, 2001.

Nancy will be deeply missed and always remembered by her sons, John and Patricia (Thomas) Niemczura of Hudson, Ohio and James Niemczura of Cornersburg; her grandchildren, Brady, Jimmy, Colin, Malorie and Clay; her 13 great-grandchildren and her sister, Margaret Novak.

Besides her parents and her husband, Joseph; Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Niemczura, Jr.; her grandson, Jason Niemczura; her sister, Faye Weigle and her brothers, Leonard Grinstead and Terry Grinstead.

The Niemczura family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., in the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and again on Wednesday morning, April 12, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

