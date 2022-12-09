CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Millie” Valentino, 92, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown, with her family by her side.

Millie was born September 10, 1930, in Campbell, the daughter of Peter Poulos and Inez Wright.

She was a 1948 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

She was the owner, operator and real estate broker of Valentino Realty for over 40 years. For many years, Millie worked for various real estate agencies throughout the area. Earlier in her career, she was a credit union manager at Commercial Shearing and at Northside Hospital for over 30 years.

Millie was happiest when she was attending annual family gatherings at Geneva-on-the-Lake and cooking for her family at holiday events. She always looked forward to family reunions and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved going to the casinos in Las Vegas and Atlantic City and enjoyed all of the entertainment and shows.

Above all, Millie will be remembered as a very generous person who always put others before herself.

Her husband, Angelo Valentino, whom she married December 15, 1951, passed away July 12, 2015.

Millie will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Pamela Thomas of Youngstown, Bill (Sharon) Valentino and Joe (Stephanie) Valentino, all of Campbell and John (Kris) Valentino of Austintown; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and her two sisters, Patty Hrusovski and Doris Cougras.

Besides her parents; and her husband, Angelo; she was preceded in death by her son, Ricky; her sisters, Mary Volinchak and Linda Poulos and her brothers, John, Gerry and Louie Poulos.

The Valentino family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Steve Denas.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.